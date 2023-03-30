2 weeks left for winner to claim lottery ticket worth $10,000 sold in Buckhorn: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

Someone has two weeks to claim a winning $10,000 lottery ticket which was sold in Buckhorn, Ont., nearly a year ago.

According to the OLG, a winning Encore ticket remains unclaimed as part of the Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Ontario 49 draw. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The ticket was sold in the village of Buckhorn in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, 30 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The ticket matched the first six of the seven numbers in exact order. The OLG says the winning numbers were: 3—1— 7—3 — 9 — 5 — 4

The OLG advises the owner(s) of the ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG customer care at 1-800-387-0098.