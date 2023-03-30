Menu

2 weeks left for winner to claim lottery ticket worth $10,000 sold in Buckhorn: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 8:29 am
A winning Encore ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Buckhorn, Ont., but remains unclaimed. View image in full screen
A winning Encore ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Buckhorn, Ont., but remains unclaimed. OLG Encore logo / Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
Someone has two weeks to claim a winning $10,000 lottery ticket which was sold in Buckhorn, Ont., nearly a year ago.

According to the OLG, a winning Encore ticket remains unclaimed as part of the Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Ontario 49 draw. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Read more: Nearly neglected 2021 Christmas gift lottery ticket earns Omemee paramedic $100,000 prize

The ticket was sold in the village of Buckhorn in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, 30 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Trending Now

The ticket matched the first six of the seven numbers in exact order. The OLG says the winning numbers were: 3—1— 7—3 — 9 — 5 — 4

The OLG advises the owner(s) of the ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG customer care at 1-800-387-0098.

OlgLottery WinnerTrent LakesBuckhornEncoreontario 49
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

