Traffic

2-day distracted driving blitz in Kelowna nets 45 tickets

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 8:39 pm
An RCMP officer performs a road check in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
An RCMP officer performs a road check in Kelowna, B.C. RCMP
A two-day distracted driving blitz by police in Kelowna, B.C., netted 45 violation tickets and charges.

With winter now in the rearview mirror, the Municipal Traffic Section says the blitz is a reminder for drivers to take care as traffic begins to build.

“Drivers need to travel with care,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “The roads are dry and the sun has been shining as of late, but that is no reason to drive carelessly, putting yourself or other motorists at risk.”

Read more: Advocates say B.C.’s distracted driving rules are confusing, call for a re-write

Police say of the 45 drivers who received tickets and charges, 40 of the fines were for using an electronic device while driving and texting while driving.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP noted that an additional two fines were issued for unlicensed drivers and one to a prohibited driver. Another two inspection orders were also issued, one for a defective vehicle and the other for a loud motorcycle muffler.

They also said if you see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk, call 911. Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video: 'ICBC comes under fire for distracted driving safety video'
ICBC comes under fire for distracted driving safety video
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganTrafficKelowna RCMPDistracted DrivingBC Interiorsouthern interiorRoad Checksdistracted driving blitzKelowna distracted driving
