2-day distracted driving blitz in Kelowna nets 45 tickets

Send this page to someone via email

A two-day distracted driving blitz by police in Kelowna, B.C., netted 45 violation tickets and charges.

With winter now in the rearview mirror, the Municipal Traffic Section says the blitz is a reminder for drivers to take care as traffic begins to build.

“Drivers need to travel with care,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “The roads are dry and the sun has been shining as of late, but that is no reason to drive carelessly, putting yourself or other motorists at risk.”

Police say of the 45 drivers who received tickets and charges, 40 of the fines were for using an electronic device while driving and texting while driving.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP noted that an additional two fines were issued for unlicensed drivers and one to a prohibited driver. Another two inspection orders were also issued, one for a defective vehicle and the other for a loud motorcycle muffler.

They also said if you see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk, call 911. Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300.