Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted March 29, 2023 1:44 pm
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Alberta UCPAlberta energyepcorUtility BillsAlberta electricityAlberta powerpower billsFixed Rateregulated rateregulated rate optionelectricity price protection plan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

More on Canada

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

Story continues below advertisement
More on Canada

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm advisory for much of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Trending Now

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers