Heavy wind, snow in winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. and the area with heavy wet snow and gusting winds expected on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a sharp cold front with move through southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

With winds gusting up to 70 km/h, driving conditions may deteriorate with hazardous and slippery roadways when the cold front arrives.

Local snowfall of one or two centimetres of snow is possible as well.

If caught out in the weather when it arrives, police say drivers should ensure the front and taillights of their vehicles are on.