McKelvie says cuts ahead if feds, province don’t step up with budget support for Toronto

Toronto’s deputy mayor says the city’s next leader will have to oversee cuts to services unless the federal and provincial governments help fill a nearly $1 billion hole in the municipal budget.

The budget shortfall is looming large over city hall as council meets for the first time today since former mayor John Tory resigned last month after revealing he had an “inappropriate affair” with someone who used to work on his staff.

Jennifer McKelvie says the federal government’s budget tabled yesterday fails to support the city’s $933-million pandemic-related shortfall this year, stemming in large part from increased shelter costs and decreased transit ridership.

Without help from the other levels of government, she says the city will see cuts “rapidly happen” next year.

McKelvie says she expects council to soon vote to declare the mayor’s office vacant and launch a byelection, expected to be held on June 26.

Coun. Brad Bradford confirmed today his long-expected plans to run for the office, adding his name to a list of stated mayoral contenders that includes Coun. Josh Matlow, former city councillor Ana Bailao and former police chief Mark Saunders.