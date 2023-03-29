Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 29

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 29'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 29
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, March 29.
Recognizing emergency medical dispatchers, breaking down the federal budget with Jason Childs, and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calls for more education funding.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Medic Minute

Emergency medical dispatchers are one of the first voices callers hear when they dial for help.

They are in the spotlight during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Chantel Nast from Medavie Health Services West describes what the role entails and how they help during an emergency situation.

Click to play video: 'National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Medic Minute'
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Medic Minute

Breaking down the federal budget with Jason Childs

The federal government says it is trying to balance affordability issues while holding back spending in its 2023 budget.

Prof. Jason Childs, an economics expert at the University of Regina, calls it a “retro” budget.

Childs explains why in this interview with Chris Carr and offers his take on the possible impact the budget may have on the economy.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down the federal budget with Jason Childs'
Breaking down the federal budget with Jason Childs

STF calls for more funding for Saskatchewan’s education system

The Saskatchewan government says it is spending a record $3.1 billion in education, but some say that is not enough.

Samantha Becotte from the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation shares her thoughts on the budget and the impact it will have on students and teachers.

Becotte also looks at what is needed to alleviate her worries over funding to the education system.

Click to play video: 'STF calls for more funding for Saskatchewan’s education system'
STF calls for more funding for Saskatchewan’s education system

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 29

A break from the chilly temperatures — Emily-May Simmonds has your Wednesday, March 29, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 29'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 29
University of ReginaFederal BudgetGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatchewan Teachers' FederationMedavie Health Services WestEducation FundingJason ChildsNational Public Safety Telecommunicators WeekMedic MintueSasaktchewan Budget
