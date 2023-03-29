Tributes pour in across Canada for Quebec police officer killed: ‘Sgt. Breau, rest easy’

Send this page to someone via email

Tributes continue to pour in for a veteran Quebec provincial police officer who was killed in the line of duty in Louiseville, Que., on Monday night.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Maureen Breau was stabbed during an attempted arrest when police were called to a home in the province’s Mauricie region. Her death was pronounced at the hospital.

The 35-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released, was later shot and killed by other officers who arrived on the scene. A second police officer was also wounded, though he is expected to recover. Quebec’s independent police watchdog has launched an investigation.

Breau, who was in her early 40s, had more than 20 years of experience on the job. She was also the mother of two children and her partner is also a police officer within the same force, according to provincial police.

Police departments across Canada have issued statements in honour of the fallen police officer, who was just a few days away from becoming an investigator.

The Edmonton Police Service, which lost two of its officers in the line of duty earlier this month, said it was devastated to learn of Breau’s death. Her death occurred the same day slain constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan were honoured with a sombre ceremony.

Calling it a “tragic loss,” the police service offered its condolences to Breau’s loved ones and colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time,” the police department tweeted.

Edmonton Police Service is devastated to hear about the tragic loss of Quebec provincial police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau. We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.@sureteduquebec pic.twitter.com/GLgMyzoA5c — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) March 28, 2023

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said “our hearts break for everyone with the Sûreté du Québec, family and community members mourning this loss.”

“We wish the injured member a speedy recovery. We join you in this difficult time,” he wrote on social media.

Terrible news from Quebec just as we said goodbye to two of our colleagues in Edmonton yesterday. Our hearts break for everyone at @sureteduquebec , family & community members mourning this loss. We wish the injured member a speedy recovery. We join you in this difficult time. https://t.co/3yrYNr0Lwh — Dan Kinsella (@DanKinsellaHRP) March 28, 2023

Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw also paid tribute to the fallen sergeant, saying the entire department extends its deepest condolences.

“Your police family mourns with you,” he said.

Closer to home, police departments across Quebec also mourned the loss of Breau. Montreal police offered its sympathies to her family and the SQ, saying her death unfolded in “tragic circumstances.”

Granby police held a moment of silence in honour of Breau early Tuesday. Police officers stood quietly on a sidewalk, heads bowed in respect.

Gatineau police lowered its flag to half-mast at its police headquarters in homage to Breau, saying her death was a difficult reminder of the dangers that await officers every day.

“Sgt. Breau, rest easy: we will take over from here for you,” it wrote on social media.

— with files from The Canadian Press