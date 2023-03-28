Ecologically diverse watershed declared Indigenous protected area by B.C. First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation in B.C.’s Interior has declared a sizeable section of land near the Alberta border as a protected area.

On its Facebook page, Simpcw First Nation announced that it declared the Raush Valley an Indigenous protected and conserved area (IPCA).

Also known as Riviere Au Shuswap, the valley is located in the Rocky Mountains, near Mount Robson Park, and part of it is already protected by BC Parks.

“This self-declaration is made based on the inherent rights and jurisdiction that Simpcw has over Simpcwul’ecw, our unceded territory, as the decision-makers and stewards of the (land),” the First Nation said in its release.

“Designating the Raush Valley as an IPCA is a commitment to Simpcw’s intentions to conserve this biodiverse valley, and to protect (the Simpcw peoples’) traditional and ongoing use of the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A map showing the Raush Valley watershed in the Rocky Mountains, and the IPCA in yellow. Contributed

According to BC Parks, the Lower Raush protected area is 1,279 hectares (3,160 acres), while the Upper Raush measures an estimated 5,582 hectares (13,793 acres).

BC Parks says the two are close to one another but are distinctly separate areas. The provincial agency says both are relatively pristine watersheds and that there is no road access or facilities.

1:02 B.C. First Nations reach deal to defer old-growth logging

The two areas combine for 6,861 hectares (16,953 acres). However, the Fraser Headwaters Alliance says the Raush River watershed is approximately 100,000 hectares (247,105 acres) in size.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ecologically, the Raush watershed is incredibly diverse, with ecosystems ranging from high-elevation Engelmann spruce-subalpine fir forests, to low-elevation stands of cedar and hemlock, to rich valley bottom wetlands,” the Fraser Headwaters Alliance says on its website.

The First Nation’s chief says the Raush Valley is a long-term commitment to conserve lands and waters for future generations.

4:22 B.C. announces new plan to protect old growth forests

“The Raush is important to Simpcwemc historically and, currently, we will exercise our rights to control and what happens in this valley,” said George Lampreau. “The area has had little resource development and we intend to conserve it.”

He continued, saying, “Protecting the Raush as an IPCA allows us to continue to (take care of the land) as we have for time immemorial.”

Global News has reached out to the B.C. government for comment.

Story continues below advertisement