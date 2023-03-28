Menu

Fire

Pets killed in Bolivar Street house fire in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 5:32 pm
Pets die in house fire in Peterborough, Ont.
Several pets died following a house fire on Bolivar Street in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon. Peterborough Fire Services say all occupants got out safely but several pets died. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Several pets died in a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a house fire on Bolivar Street east of Monaghan Road.

Officials at the scene told Global News Peterborough that all occupants were able to safely escape, however, several pets perished. It’s not known yet what animals were involved.

Trending Now

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the first and second floors of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined.

More to come…

