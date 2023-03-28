Pets killed in Bolivar Street house fire in Peterborough, Ont.

See more sharing options

Several pets died in a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a house fire on Bolivar Street east of Monaghan Road.

Officials at the scene told Global News Peterborough that all occupants were able to safely escape, however, several pets perished. It’s not known yet what animals were involved.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the first and second floors of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined.

More to come…