Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How Ontario residents can watch this week’s planetary alignment

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 3:26 pm
Click to play video: '5 planets set to align in rare celestial event'
5 planets set to align in rare celestial event
WATCH: Five planets set to align in rare celestial event
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, Ontarians will have an opportunity to check out a rare celestial event as five planets are expected to align in view.

“It’ll often happen in the daytime. It might happen in the early morning hours where we can’t see these planets being visible,” University of Guelph researcher Orbax told Global News. “So we just happen to be in a period right now, we’re going to have this real brief opportunity to see it.”

Read more: Did you see it? Vivid aurora borealis lights up the sky across much of Canada

The planets will be in view for about 45 minutes after sunset each night with Tuesday being the best night for viewing.

Orbax said that the planets are all on the same plane, as if they were sitting on a dinner plate.

Story continues below advertisement

“So what that means is that when you look up into the sky at night, when we see planets and when we see multiple planets, they all tend to lie along almost a straight line with each other,” he explained.

Click to play video: 'Venus-Jupiter conjunction causes celestial spectacle'
Venus-Jupiter conjunction causes celestial spectacle

“So every once in a while you see one or two planets, if you take two planets, I mean, it’s very easy to connect the line between two of them,” Orbax noted. “But you’d be surprised when you see a third planet pop up and it lies along that same straight line.”

Trending Now

He said that if you have the right conditions and use binoculars or a telescope you may get a full view of this week’s event.

“You’re going to see Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Uranus all on that same straight line,” he explained, noting that Venus will be bright while Jupiter and Mercury will be right along the horizon.

Story continues below advertisement

“So in that half-hour window, that’s when Mercury and Jupiter are going to sort of drift down below the horizon line a little bit.

Read more: Harvard physicist says meteor may be alien probe, plans expedition to prove it

He said that Uranus will be the toughest to spot without a telescope.

Orbax suggested that those who are further away from larger cities stand a better chance of spotting the show.

“When you’re stargazing, your major enemies are always light pollution and cloud cover,” he explained.

More on Canada
Kitchener newsHamilton newsOttawa newsKingston NewsOntario. NewsToronto NewsLondon newsplanetary alignmentCelestial alignmentcelestial alignment ontariocelestial alignment torontofive planet alignmentHow to watch celestial alignmentHow to watch five planet alignment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers