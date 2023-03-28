RCMP say 1 child, 2 adults injured after collision between school bus and truck in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

One child got a concussion and two adults suffered serious injuries after a collision between a school bus and pickup truck near Lethbridge, Monday, according to RCMP.

Police said just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on Township Road 102 and Range Road 232, about 17 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.

There were 18 children on the bus, one of whom got a concussion during the crash, said RCMP, adding the bus driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 25-year-old man from Coalhurst, is in hospital with serious injuries and has been charged with failing to obey a yield sign.

