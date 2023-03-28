Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP say 1 child, 2 adults injured after collision between school bus and truck in southern Alberta

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 28, 2023 1:08 pm
File: RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One child got a concussion and two adults suffered serious injuries after a collision between a school bus and pickup truck near Lethbridge, Monday, according to RCMP.

Police said just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on Township Road 102 and Range Road 232, about 17 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.

Read more: Edmonton bus driver fired after student left on bus during frigid cold Monday afternoon

There were 18 children on the bus, one of whom got a concussion during the crash, said RCMP, adding the bus driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 25-year-old man from Coalhurst, is in hospital with serious injuries and has been charged with failing to obey a yield sign.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Intersection safety concerns following a crash between semi-truck and school bus in Spruce Grove'
Intersection safety concerns following a crash between semi-truck and school bus in Spruce Grove
RCMPCollisionAlberta RCMPLethbridgeAlberta trafficSchool bus collisionCoalhurstalberta school bus collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers