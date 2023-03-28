Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death on Blood Reserve

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 12:59 pm
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. File / Global News
Police are investigating a “suspicious” death after finding the body of a dead male on March 25.

Fort McLeod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police responded to a call of there being blood on the Healy Bridge and a body below on the river Saturday morning.

Read more: Charges laid in connection with resident’s death at Lethbridge care facility: LPS

When police arrived, they found one dead male.

Trending Now

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary.

CrimeAlberta RCMPInvestigationSuspicious DeathBlood TribeAutopsyBlood ReserveFort Mcleod
