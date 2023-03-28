RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death on Blood Reserve

Police are investigating a “suspicious” death after finding the body of a dead male on March 25.
Fort McLeod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police responded to a call of there being blood on the Healy Bridge and a body below on the river Saturday morning.
When police arrived, they found one dead male.
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary.
