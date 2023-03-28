Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 11:44 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gains in the energy, base metals and battery metals sectors helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.10 points at 19,679.84.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite posts gain Monday on energy strength, U.S. markets mixed

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.95 points at 32,452.03. The S&P 500 index was down 10.44 points at 3,967.09, while the Nasdaq composite was down 81.44 points at 11,687.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents US compared with 73.09 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The May crude contract was up 26 cents at US$73.07 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.25 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$14.60 at US$1,968.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.09 a pound.

More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstoronto stocks
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers