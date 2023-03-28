Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teens charged after armed robbery in south London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 28, 2023 11:23 am
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and police say they did not recover the gun and the knife that were reported to have been present during the altercation. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pair of teens have been arrested following a weekend armed robbery in London, Ont.

Police say the robbery took place around 11 p.m. Saturday inside an unspecified parking lot on Southdale Road East.

Read more: Man found in drainage ditch in London, Ont., police say it’s a homicide

A person under the age of 18 made arrangements to meet a former employer there and the person was accompanied by a friend when they met, according to police.

Allegedly armed with a gun and a knife, police say the youth and his friend entered the former employer’s vehicle and demanded money.

The suspects fled in another vehicle after the former employer was robbed and a window of the victim’s vehicle was also damaged during the altercation, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

After police were contacted and provided descriptions of the suspects, officers found a number of youths nearby, one of whom is said to have fled and resisted arrest.

Read more: Man hospitalized with serious injuries after early morning hit-and-run in London, Ont.

Two boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested. The two cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The younger of the pair is charged with armed robbery, while the 17-year-old is charged with resisting arrest and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Trending Now

Both of the accused are due in court on May 1.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and police say they did not recover the gun and the knife that were reported to have been present during the altercation.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of officers from across Canada honour slain Edmonton police officers at regimental funeral'
Thousands of officers from across Canada honour slain Edmonton police officers at regimental funeral
OntarioLondonArmed RobberyLondon Police Servicesouth londonteens chargedSouthdale Road East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers