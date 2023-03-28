Teens charged after armed robbery in south London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of teens have been arrested following a weekend armed robbery in London, Ont.

Police say the robbery took place around 11 p.m. Saturday inside an unspecified parking lot on Southdale Road East.

A person under the age of 18 made arrangements to meet a former employer there and the person was accompanied by a friend when they met, according to police.

Allegedly armed with a gun and a knife, police say the youth and his friend entered the former employer’s vehicle and demanded money.

The suspects fled in another vehicle after the former employer was robbed and a window of the victim’s vehicle was also damaged during the altercation, police added.

After police were contacted and provided descriptions of the suspects, officers found a number of youths nearby, one of whom is said to have fled and resisted arrest.

Two boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested. The two cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The younger of the pair is charged with armed robbery, while the 17-year-old is charged with resisting arrest and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Both of the accused are due in court on May 1.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and police say they did not recover the gun and the knife that were reported to have been present during the altercation.