Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people shot at house party in Montreal’s east end

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 7:15 am
Two people recovering in hospital after being shot while at a house party in Montreal. Monday, March 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Two people recovering in hospital after being shot while at a house party in Montreal. Monday, March 27, 2023. TVA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two young people narrowly escaped with their lives after being shot while at a party Monday night in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve in Montreal’s east end.

An 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were sitting on a balcony at a private residence on Boulevard Lapointe, near De Grosbois Street.

According to police, the shooter opened fire from a moving vehicle before speeding away.

Read more: Montreal police investigate ‘attempted murder’ after man shot in Rosemont

No description of the vehicle or the assailant has been released.

Trending Now

The two victims were taken to hospital. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Witnesses at the scene, as well as the two victims, will be questioned by police as they try to determine a motive for the attack.

Advertisement
More on Crime
PoliceGun ViolenceAttempted MurderAttackVictimsShotsMercier–Hochelaga-MaisonneuveShooter
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers