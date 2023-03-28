Two people shot at house party in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Two young people narrowly escaped with their lives after being shot while at a party Monday night in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve in Montreal’s east end.

An 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were sitting on a balcony at a private residence on Boulevard Lapointe, near De Grosbois Street.

According to police, the shooter opened fire from a moving vehicle before speeding away.

No description of the vehicle or the assailant has been released.

The two victims were taken to hospital. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Witnesses at the scene, as well as the two victims, will be questioned by police as they try to determine a motive for the attack.