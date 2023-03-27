Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Dog, cat custody to be built into B.C. divorce and separation laws

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 6:30 pm
In this Aug. 29, 2013 photo, a cat walks on a, well, catwalk at Leo Grillo's DELTA (Dedication & Everlasting Love to Animals) Rescue complex in Acton, Calif. View image in full screen
In this Aug. 29, 2013 photo, a cat walks on a, well, catwalk at Leo Grillo's DELTA (Dedication & Everlasting Love to Animals) Rescue complex in Acton, Calif. AP Photo/Reed Saxon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The important role pets play in families who are separating is being addressed in proposed amendments to British Columbia’s Family Law Act.

Attorney General Niki Sharma says amendments she introduced in B.C.’s legislature will clarify the law around pets, property and pensions for couples and families going through a separation or divorce.

Read more: In California, pets will soon be treated like kids in divorce cases

She says the amendments, if passed, will provide more guidance for people and judges involved in a legal dispute.

The changes would require the consideration of factors that include each person’s ability and willingness to care for a pet, the relationship a child has with the animal and the risk of family violence or threat of cruelty.

Click to play video: 'Should pets be treated like kids in custody battles?'
Should pets be treated like kids in custody battles?

Sharma says other proposed amendments to the law would include making it easier to equitably divide property and improve the division of pensions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia court orders Fort McMurray woman to give up 1 of 2 dogs after bitter pet custody dispute

The government says in a statement that the amendments are based on a review over several years of the Family Law Act to address both changes in society and developments in case law.

Sharma says in the statement that dividing a family can be an incredibly difficult experience and the changes will help make that easier.

Click to play video: 'Divorce professionals say divorce on the rise amid pandemic'
Divorce professionals say divorce on the rise amid pandemic

She says the proposed amendments “better reflect the priorities and values of people today, including making sure the important role pets play in families is considered in the separation process.”

Trending Now

V. Victoria Shroff, an animal law specialist at Shroff and Associates, says the changes reflect how pets are valued as unique family members by society, rather than inanimate property like furniture.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pandemic pet boom hits bust as B.C. shelters see influx of animals

“Having relevant factors to consider for these difficult decisions will bring more clarity and is a welcome change,” she says in the statement.

Another proposed change would make it easier to equally divide property by preventing the use of an outdated principle called the presumption of advancement, the government says.

“Historically, this principle applied only to property transferred from husband to wife, not a wife to their husband, or between same-sex spouses or unmarried spouses,” the statement says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2023.

More on Politics
JusticeDivorceCustodyFamily LawSeparationDivorce Lawpet custody divorcecat custodydog custodypet custodypet custody separationseparation law
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers