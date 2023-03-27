Saskatoon pool undergoes upgrades with potential 2-year shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

The Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre in Saskatoon will close its doors on Friday as it gets ready to undergo major facility upgrades.

The City of Saskatoon said the project will take anywhere from 18 months to two years to complete, adding it will cost somewhere between $18-$24 million with funding from the federal government.

Read more: City of Saskatoon working towards inclusive change rooms at leisure centres

Improvements include accessibility and inclusivity improvements, replacement of the 50-metre pool basin, a renovation of the changerooms and washrooms, a multi-use public space, an updated weight room, upgrades to the water treatment and mechanical systems as well as the roof and exterior, and updated administration offices.

The city says programs and services will continue to be available at the other pools in the city, and programming has been expanded where possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre was built in 1975, and the city said many of the components are nearing the end of their functional life.