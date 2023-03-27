Menu

Comments

Crime

2 people charged after firearm seized during traffic stop in Vaughan: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 2:57 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Two people have been charged after a firearm was seized during a traffic stop in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Friday at around 8:50 a.m., officers stopped a black Dodge Ram in the Blue Willow Drive and Matthew Drive area.

Officers said the vehicle had two occupants.

Read more: Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

“The driver failed to identify himself and was investigated and arrested,” police allege in a press release.

According to police, the vehicle was searched and a firearm and conducted energy weapon were allegedly seized.

Police said the driver — 30-year-old Trey Maron from Laval, Quebec — and the passenger, 24-year-old Alexis Wilson from Brampton, were arrested.

Police said they have been charged with 17 combined offences including personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruction of justice, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

