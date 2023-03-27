Manitoba earmarks $15.3M to support rural wastewater treatment projects

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is spending more than $15.3 million to support three key water and wastewater treatment projects to help facilitate future community growth in the rural municipalities of Headingley, Macdonald and West St. Paul, Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith announced Monday.

“Our government is proud to invest in water and wastewater treatment projects which improve the quality of life for local residents,” said Smith.

“By ensuring safe, secure drinking water, these projects also provide environmentally sound wastewater management for our communities.

“We are pleased to fund these important projects in our capital region to ensure our water management systems are healthy and sustainable for years to come.”

The Water Services Branch will provide project management services on behalf of the municipalities and the Manitoba Water Services Board for these projects, the minister noted.

“We commend the Manitoba government for investing more than $15.3 million to support critical municipal water and wastewater projects,” said Kam Blight, president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM).

“As the AMM makes it a priority to tour across Manitoba to meet one on one with municipalities, it is clear that there is a great need for increased dollars to support water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Investments such as these are crucial to not only help support economic and residential growth but also ensure Manitobans have access to modern reliable water systems.”

Support for these three municipal water and wastewater projects is being provided by Manitoba’s Strategic Municipal Investment Fund.