Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 27

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 27'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 27
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, March 27.
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses says it is dealing with staffing shortages, Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck responds to the provincial budget, and the Saskatoon Blades are taking on a provincial rival in the playoffs.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Nurse staffing shortages and recruitment trouble union

The Saskatchewan government says its 2023 budget makes a record funding commitment to health care.

However, Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, says more needs to be done by the government to deal with staffing shortages and recruitment.

Zambory joins Chris Carr and offers her thoughts on what nurses are facing and how shortages need to be addressed.

Click to play video: 'Nurse staffing shortages and recruitment concerning for SUN'
Nurse staffing shortages and recruitment concerning for SUN

Not enough in 2023 budget deals with affordability: Sask. NPD

Many are still digesting the details of last week’s Saskatchewan budget, which promises record healthcare spending and paying down the debt.

NDP Leader Carla Beck says the budget failed to meet the needs and priorities of the people, and didn’t address the cost of living.

Beck also looks at health care and education spending in the budget in this interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Not enough in 2023 budget to deal with affordability: Sask. NPD'
Not enough in 2023 budget to deal with affordability: Sask. NPD

Saskatoon Blades face Regina Pats in 1st round playoff match-up

It was a dominant performance throughout the regular season for the Saskatoon Blades that got the team to where they are.

The Blades now take on their Highway 11 rivals, the Regina Pats, in the first round of the playoffs.

Blades communications manager Tanner Chubey looks back at the season and the first-round match-up against Connor Bedard and the Pats.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades facing Regina Pats in 1st round playoff match-up'
Saskatoon Blades facing Regina Pats in 1st round playoff match-up

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 27

Chilly with a chance of flurries — Emily-May Simmonds has your Monday, March 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 27'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 27
