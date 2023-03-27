9-year girl dies in snow-fort collapse in Quebec, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a nine-year-old girl has dead after an accident in the snow behind a home in Saint-Ubalde, Que. on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was building a snow fort with another child when it collapsed on top of them, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Police were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m., along with paramedics and firefighters, in the municipality about 100 kilometres west of Quebec City.

First responders “had to do resuscitation maneuvers” on the nine-year-old girl. SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville said she was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the early evening.

Police say the second girl, who is seven years old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We have an investigator and the forensic identification service who are on site to analyze the scene,” said Dorsainville.

Police could not immediately clarify whether an adult was with the children during the incident.