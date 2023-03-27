Menu

Canada

9-year girl dies in snow-fort collapse in Quebec, police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 10:02 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: March 27, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: March 27, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, March 27, 2023
Quebec provincial police say a nine-year-old girl has dead after an accident in the snow behind a home in Saint-Ubalde, Que. on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was building a snow fort with another child when it collapsed on top of them, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Police were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m., along with paramedics and firefighters, in the municipality about 100 kilometres west of Quebec City.

Read more: Hydro-Québec restoring power after snow storm causes tens of thousands of outages

First responders “had to do resuscitation maneuvers” on the nine-year-old girl. SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville said she was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the early evening.

Police say the second girl, who is seven years old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We have an investigator and the forensic identification service who are on site to analyze the scene,” said Dorsainville.

Police could not immediately clarify whether an adult was with the children during the incident.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

