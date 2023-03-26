Hamilton Bulldogs paired with Barrie Colts in first ever OHL playoff meeting

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in franchise history, the Hamilton Bulldogs will play the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

The defending OHL champion Bulldogs finished in sixth place in the Eastern Conference this season with 33 wins, 30 losses and five overtime defeats.

The Colts ended up in third place with a record of 42-17-6, including three losses in the shootout.

Game 1 will be played in Barrie’s Sadlon Arena on March 30. The Colts will host Game 2 on April 1.

The Bulldogs will host games three and four on April 2 and 4 at FirstOntario Centre.

If necessary, Game 5 will be played in Barrie on April 6, Hamilton will host Game 6 on April 10 and a seventh and deciding game of the series is scheduled for April 11 in Barrie.

The two teams split their four-game series in the 2022-23 regular season.

Barrie beat Hamilton 7-5 at Sadlon Arena on Nov. 10. The Bulldogs returned the favour on Nov. 16 with a 2-1 victory at FirstOntario Centre.

The Colts won 6-3 in Hamilton on Feb. 17 and the Bulldogs bumped off the Colts 7-5 in Barrie on March 2.