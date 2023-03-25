SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Meadows hits three-run homer, Tigers beat Jays 4-1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2023 9:06 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Parker Meadows hit a three-run homer in the top of the third inning and the Detroit Tigers coasted to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training game on Saturday at TD Ballpark.

The Tigers (13-16) scored all four of their runs in the third, thanks to a Blue Jays’ throwing error and inexperienced pitching.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners'
Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners
Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Kreidler of the Tigers reached first in the third inning on a throwing error by Jays’ third baseman Max Chapman. Zack Short was then hit by a Sem Robberse pitch.

Jake Rogers then doubled, scoring Kreidler and moving Short to third. And then with two runners on base Meadows hit a home run to make it 4-0.

The 21-year-old Robberse, from Zeist, Netherlands, finished up with one walk and one strikeout, allowing three hits and four runs in three innings of work.

Trending Now

The Jays (16-12) scored their lone run in the bottom of the eighth as Otto Lopez drew a bases-loaded walk with two out.

The Tigers outhit the Jays 8-3.

The Blue Jays will play the New York Yankees on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.

Advertisement
More on Sports
BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers