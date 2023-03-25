SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Battle for Bakhmut ‘stabilizing’ after months-long assault, Ukraine’s top soldier says

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 25, 2023 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy hands out medals to Ukrainian troops on front lines'
Zelenskyy hands out medals to Ukrainian troops on front lines
WATCH: Zelenskyy hands out medals to Ukrainian troops on front lines
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ukrainian forces have managed to blunt Russia’s offensive in and around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the situation is stabilizing, commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said on Saturday

Separately, Britain’s defense ministry said the months-long Russian assault on the city had stalled, mainly as a result of heavy troop losses.

Bakhmut is a major Russian target as it bids to fully capture Ukraine’s industrialized Donbas region. At one point Russian commanders expressed confidence the city would fall soon but such claims have tailed off amid heavy fighting.

Click to play video: 'War in Ukraine: Residents flee Bakhmut as Russia closes in'
War in Ukraine: Residents flee Bakhmut as Russia closes in

“The Bakhmut direction is the most difficult. Thanks to the titanic efforts of the defense forces, the situation is being stabilized,” Zaluzhniy said in a post on Telegram after a conversation with British counterpart Tony Radakin.

Story continues below advertisement

Russian attacks in and around Bakhmut have dropped to fewer than 20 a day compared to 30 or more in recent days, the Novoe Vremia online news outlet cited Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevaty as saying.

Trending Now

Read more: Ukraine prepares counterattack as Russia’s siege on Bakhmut slows

Pro-Moscow forces are also attacking positions further south at Avdiivka on the outskirts of the Russian-held city of Donetsk, as well as further north, at Svatove.

The British defense ministry, in a daily update, said Russia most likely wanted to stabilize its front lines and would adopt a more defensive operational stance.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in a Facebook post that Russian attacks in and around Avdiivka had been repelled on Saturday, but gave few details.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

More on World
RussiaUkraineRussia UkraineUkraine RussiaUkraine Russia warRussian InvasionBakhmutUkraine Russia latestbattle for bakhmut
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers