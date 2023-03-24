Toronto resident says Canada Post carrier forged signature on delivery

When Jeff Green arrived home a couple of nights ago to find a legal document addressed to his mother in his mailbox, alarm bells went off.

“I thought, well that’s strange,” said the North York, Ont. resident. “Why would there be a letter there, especially registered, given there’s no one home to sign for it? I was at work all day. They’re supposed to obtain a signature or drop it at the local post office.”

Baffled over why the standard procedure wasn’t followed, Green reached out to Canada Post. They showed him the record of delivery.

“They were able to email me a copy of the signature and a name,” said Green. “And my mother’s name is Dianne Green with two n’s and someone had written Dianne with one ’n’ and then G ‘period’– the initial of the last name, which is very strange.”

What’s more, Green says, his mother died last year.

“Here is a Canada Post employee forging the signature of someone who’s not with us anymore,” said Green. “It’s outrageous, its highly offensive. I think it’s criminal in this day and age to forge someone’s signature.”

Global News reached out to Canada Post and they apologized for the incident, saying in a statement, in part: “our delivery agents are instructed not to sign on behalf of customers when delivering an item requiring signature,” adding, “while we were assured that this is an isolated incident, [our local operations] team is following up with the delivery agent and taking a detailed look at what happened to ensure we take additional steps to prevent this from happening again.”

But Green says this wasn’t an isolated incident, because something like this has happened to him before in 2014.

“They sent me my passport,” said Green. “Canada Post was supposed to obtain a signature and they never did. Back then the mail carrier forged my signature. This seems to be a common occurrence, unfortunately.”

Green says if it’s happened to him twice, he has no doubt it’s happening to others. He says he wants to see the mail carrier be held accountable, adding he would like to see Canada Post escalate the matter to police.

“It’s time to do something about it,” said Green. “You can’t go around forging people’s signatures for whatever reason, let alone being a Crown corporation employee and expect not to be held accountable.”