Woman shot, assaulted, left in crashed SUV: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was shot, assaulted and left in a crashed SUV in Winnipeg early Thursday morning, police said Friday. Two people are facing charges.

The woman was shot in the lower body and the SUV crashed into a fence in the 100 block of Aubert Street around 4 a.m., police also said.

She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said 10 ounces of meth and a BB gun were recovered from the SUV.

2:08 Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’

Investigators said the victim, described as a woman in her 30s, had been at a nearby condo, when a man armed with a handgun and a BB gun began chasing and threatening her.

Story continues below advertisement

They said the woman was stuck with the handgun and shot before being dragged into the SUV by a female suspect who had joined the armed man.

The female suspect drove the SUV into the yard of a nearby home and got stuck. The suspect further assaulted the woman and then fled, police said.

Police said the suspects know the victim. They said the male suspect also threatened the woman with a gun a week earlier.

0:47 Sawed-off shotgun, meth seized after police called for ‘family trouble’ at Winnipeg home

Police found both suspects at an apartment in the 200 block of Midwinter Avenue Thursday afternoon.

A woman was arrested in the building, while a man was arrested after he jumped out of a second-storey window, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a long list of charges.

Both remain in police custody.