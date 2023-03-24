Menu

Crime

Woman shot, assaulted, left in crashed SUV: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 2:44 pm
Winnipeg police have charged a man and a woman after investigators say a woman was shot, assaulted and left in a crashed SUV. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have charged a man and a woman after investigators say a woman was shot, assaulted and left in a crashed SUV. Global News / File
A woman was shot, assaulted and left in a crashed SUV in Winnipeg early Thursday morning, police said Friday. Two people are facing charges.

The woman was shot in the lower body and the SUV crashed into a fence in the 100 block of Aubert Street around 4 a.m., police also said.

Read more: Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use — ‘It’s a scourge’

She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said 10 ounces of meth and a BB gun were recovered from the SUV.

Investigators said the victim, described as a woman in her 30s, had been at a nearby condo, when a man armed with a handgun and a BB gun began chasing and threatening her.

They said the woman was stuck with the handgun and shot before being dragged into the SUV by a female suspect who had joined the armed man.

The female suspect drove the SUV into the yard of a nearby home and got stuck. The suspect further assaulted the woman and then fled, police said.

Police said the suspects know the victim. They said the male suspect also threatened the woman with a gun a week earlier.

Police found both suspects at an apartment in the 200 block of Midwinter Avenue Thursday afternoon.

A woman was arrested in the building, while a man was arrested after he jumped out of a second-storey window, police said.

Read more: Manitoba’s Addiction Services Act ignores years of work by community groups, experts say

A 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a long list of charges.

Both remain in police custody.

