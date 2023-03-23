Menu

Canada

Single-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C. leaves 21-year-old man dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 5:03 pm
An early morning crash in Surrey has left one man dead. View image in full screen
An early morning crash in Surrey has left one man dead. Global News
A 21-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C., early Thursday has died of his injuries, RCMP said.

Police said they were called to 72 Avenue near 131 Street shortly after midnight, where they found the driver with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Surrey RCMP said its Criminal Collision Investigation Team was reviewing the incident, but early indications suggest that speed was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video footage shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

