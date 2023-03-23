One suspect remains at large in Dauphin, Man. assaults, RCMP say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One suspect remains at large in connection with a pair of serious assaults in Dauphin 10 days ago.

Manitoba RCMP said Thursday they’ve arrested a second individual, Kathleen Flatfoot, while the third, Samuel Flatfoot, remains at large.

One man, Fred Parenteau was picked up by RCMP last week.

The three were wanted in connection with assaults on a 45-year-old woman from Pine Creek First Nation and a 66-year-old Dauphin man.

Flatfoot, 24, is also from Pine Creek.

Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Story continues below advertisement