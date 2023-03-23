Menu

Crime

One suspect remains at large in Dauphin, Man. assaults, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 3:56 pm
Samuel Flatfoot.
Samuel Flatfoot. Manitoba RCMP
One suspect remains at large in connection with a pair of serious assaults in Dauphin 10 days ago.

Manitoba RCMP said Thursday they’ve arrested a second individual, Kathleen Flatfoot, while the third, Samuel Flatfoot, remains at large.

One man, Fred Parenteau was picked up by RCMP last week.

Read more: Two suspects in Dauphin assaults remain at large, Manitoba RCMP say

The three were wanted in connection with assaults on a 45-year-old woman from Pine Creek First Nation and a 66-year-old Dauphin man.

Flatfoot, 24, is also from Pine Creek.

Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

