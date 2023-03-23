Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Barrie, Ont. poet laureate encourages local artists with open mic night

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 4:25 pm
Barrie Poet laureate Tyneisha Ternent. View image in full screen
Barrie Poet laureate Tyneisha Ternent. Supplied by Tyneisha Ternent Photo by brandynhphoto
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Since taking over as Barrie’s fourth poet laureate, Tyneisha Ternent has been pushing for poetry representation in all its forms and providing opportunities for artists in the southern Ontario city to debut their work.

This Friday, Ternent, in partnership with Live Barrie, will host an open mic night for locals to debit their work.

The event starts at 8 p.m. at CW Coop’s, with special guest and award-winning poet Britta Badour, also known as Britta B., who teaches spoken word performance at Seneca College.

“To me, poetry is emotions, poetry is being vulnerable, poetry is expressing the parts of you that maybe you would rather hide. It’s really connecting with your soul and how you truly feel and not being afraid to tap into your emotions and get a little vulnerable because that will spark your healing,” Ternent said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ternent said the event is open to anyone looking to display their artistry in a safe place.

“Some who it’s their first time on stage to some who is seasoned, it’s open for everybody. I want everybody to feel welcomed and like they can share their talents and not feel any criticism,” she said.

“It’s going to be a supportive environment for everybody to feel comfortable and safe.”

More on Canada

Read more: Barrie, Ont.’s newest poet laureate looks to create a platform for local artists

When it comes to what kind of performances they are looking for, Ternent said they are looking for art of all types, from spoken word to rap to dance.

Since taking over as poet laureate, she has been busy with performances in Toronto and locally, as well as organizing events to showcase artists and fellow poets.

“Art is healing; there’s a lot of healing. It allows people to really grow as an individual and honour themselves, and so I want to provide spaces where people are even just doing poetry, visual arts, it could be dance – however people want to express themselves, I want to help them be able to do that,” she said.

Trending Now

Ternent said she is working to make this a monthly event in addition to her Rap is Poetry events, where she provides a space for local artists to perform and get paid for their work.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a great opportunity to have artists of all kinds come together. It also gives a new understanding of rap a deeper meaning and how rap and spoken word are connected,” she said.

“I’m loving the role, I am taking it very seriously, and I really look forward to bringing more diverse and engaging events to Barrie and Simcoe County.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary student ‘super excited’ by success in national poetry reciting competition'
Calgary student ‘super excited’ by success in national poetry reciting competition
ArtBarrieSimcoe CountyBarrie OntarioPoetryBarrie ArtOpen Micbarrie CultureBarrie Poet LaureateTyneisha TernentBarrie PoetryPoet Laureate Barrie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers