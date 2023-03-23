Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old faces attempted murder charge in random stabbing at London train crossing

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 1:45 pm
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in relation to a random stabbing incident at a downtown train crossing earlier this week.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a stabbing and they believe the victim was sitting in a car while waiting at a train crossing in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets.

Read more: Suspect in random stabbing at London, Ont. train crossing arrested, police say

According to police, an unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle, stabbed him multiple times and then fled.

The victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries. He remains in hospital.

Police believe that this was a random incident and there is no indication that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., multiple officers responded to the area of Southdale and Wellington roads after receiving information that the suspect was on a city bus in the area.

The suspect was located and arrested without incident.

Trending Now

However, officials said that while at the London police headquarters detention unit, the suspect assaulted a London police cadet, causing minor injuries.

Jose Nathan Lopes Cajina, 19, of London, has been charged with attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court Thursday.

Lopes Cajina was previously sentenced for aggravated assault on Jan. 4, 2023, after Woodstock police investigated a weapons call in the city on Feb. 8, 2022. According to court documents, he received time served with two years probation, and was also issued a weapons prohibition for 20 years.

More on Crime
StabbingLondon OntarioLdnontChargesLondon Police ServiceLondon StabbingRandom StabbingTrain CrossingAssaulting Policeattempt to commit murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers