19-year-old faces attempted murder charge in random stabbing at London train crossing

A 19-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in relation to a random stabbing incident at a downtown train crossing earlier this week.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a stabbing and they believe the victim was sitting in a car while waiting at a train crossing in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets.

According to police, an unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle, stabbed him multiple times and then fled.

The victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries. He remains in hospital.

Police believe that this was a random incident and there is no indication that the victim and suspect knew each other.

On Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., multiple officers responded to the area of Southdale and Wellington roads after receiving information that the suspect was on a city bus in the area.

The suspect was located and arrested without incident.

However, officials said that while at the London police headquarters detention unit, the suspect assaulted a London police cadet, causing minor injuries.

Jose Nathan Lopes Cajina, 19, of London, has been charged with attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court Thursday.

Lopes Cajina was previously sentenced for aggravated assault on Jan. 4, 2023, after Woodstock police investigated a weapons call in the city on Feb. 8, 2022. According to court documents, he received time served with two years probation, and was also issued a weapons prohibition for 20 years.