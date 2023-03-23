Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 23

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan budget breakdown, advice for homeowners dealing with rising costs and interest rates, and Hedwig seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

USask professor breaks down the Saskatchewan budget

The Saskatchewan government promised there would be something for everyone when it teased the budget earlier this week.

The budget came down with a surplus, with a priority on fiscal restraint and paying down debt. It also focused on a record spending in health care.

Daniel Westlake, an associate professor of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, offers his take on the government spending priorities in the budget.

Rising prices and interest rates impact Saskatchewan families

Affordability is becoming a big concern for many families in Saskatchewan.

Rising prices at the pumps and the grocery store last year are being followed up with rising interest rates as the Bank of Canada tries to get a handle on inflation.

Jasmine Brown, a debt help professional at BDO Debt Solutions, looks at the impact it is having on household budgets and how people can manage rising costs.

Hedwig seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Hedwig, an 18-month-old cat in need of a new home.

Trina Mortson of the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best type of home for Hedwig.

Mortson also has information on its office foster cats program.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 23

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 23.

