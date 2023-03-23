Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia expected to table budget today with focus on health care — again

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2023 7:41 am
Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives will table the second budget of their mandate today, and the focus is expected once again to be on health care.

Ever since Premier Tim Houston’s party was elected to govern in August 2021, the government has made its central mission repairing a health-care system beset by long wait-lists and an ever-growing list of people without a doctor.

Read more: Nova Scotia bill targets medical paperwork, aims to reduce number of sick notes

Houston has been on a health-care spending spree in recent weeks.

He committed $59 million to set up a medical school at Cape Breton University; $37 million on a health institute at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.; and $25 million on developing health-care analytics programs at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation receives $3M, largest gift in history

That money was in addition to funds set aside in last year’s budget, which pumped an additional $413 million into an ailing system that was expected to consume $5.7 billion in spending — about 43 per cent of government spending.

Trending Now

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster is expected to release the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year around 1:15 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.

Nova ScotiaHealthHealth CareBudgetTim Houstonhealth care systemNova Scotia Budgethealth care spending
© 2023 The Canadian Press

