Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Dense fog advisory in effect for London-Middlesex

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 7:38 am
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the London-Middlesex region on Thursday, March 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the London-Middlesex region on Thursday, March 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the London-Middlesex region, alerting drivers of hazardous driving conditions Thursday morning.

Reduced visibility due to dense fog is expected to continue throughout the “early” morning.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” Environment Canada said.

The advisory remains in effect for the following areas:

  • London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County
Click to play video: '2nd day of fog disrupts more flights at Edmonton International Airport: ‘This is unprecedented’'
2nd day of fog disrupts more flights at Edmonton International Airport: ‘This is unprecedented’
London OntarioLdnontlondon middlesexFog Advisorydense fogMarch 23envrionment canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers