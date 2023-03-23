Dense fog advisory in effect for London-Middlesex

See more sharing options

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the London-Middlesex region, alerting drivers of hazardous driving conditions Thursday morning.

Reduced visibility due to dense fog is expected to continue throughout the “early” morning.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” Environment Canada said.

The advisory remains in effect for the following areas:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County