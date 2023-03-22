Edmonton public schools anticipating to be 100% full by 2030

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Public School Board is again calling for more schools to be built as class sizes continue to grow. EPSB believes if enrolment and capital funding stay constant at its current utilization rate, there will be 34,000 more students than spaces in the system in 10 years.

The school board said even if they use every space available, they will still be short 6,200 student spaces.

Board chair Trisha Estabrooks said Edmonton Public is living in the reality of what it means not to be adequately funded.

“When we shift to thinking in 10-years, when we look at our enrolment growth we are looking at 140,000 kids that we are welcoming in to our division in 2032,” Estabrooks said.

“Obviously we expect our enrolment to continue to increase.”

In 2020, Edmonton Public entered three schools into a lottery system. This meant kids who neighbour these schools may not be able to attend them and have to travel much further away. Now, there are seven schools included in the lottery including two new ones in south Edmonton:

Shauna May Seneca (new)

Jan Reimer (new)

Lilian Osborne

David Thomas King

Dr. Lila Fahlman

Dr. Margaret Ann Armour

Svend Hansen

"It's not ideal, we are continuing to have to put kids on busses to attend schools outside their community schools."

Eden Miller is one of those students. She said she moved from Drayton Valley last year, five minutes away from Lilian Osborne.

“It was too full so they sent me to Scona … I take the bus, so it takes an hour,” Miller said.

Education minister Adriana LaGrange said the province added 32 per cent to the transportation dollars to help make ride times go down.

LaGrange said the latest budget has funding for five new schools for Edmonton Public.

"They have to be planned, they have to be designed and then they will be built," she said.

Edmonton public schools said the province has committed funding to building a new K-9 school in Edgemont.

There is also design funding for a 7-12 school in the Glenridding neighbourhood. Two schools are being added to the province’s School Planning Program project list. One is being added to the Pre-Planning Program project list.

Estabrooks said she appreciates the commitment but it’s still not enough to address the growing need.