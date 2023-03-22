Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after killing in Parc-Extension

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 7:18 pm
Montreal police car at an intervention in Montreal, Que., Saturday, March 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police car at an intervention in Montreal, Que., Saturday, March 20, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Montreal woman was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday morning in connection with the death of Luiza Ouali, 54.

Quebec’s Crown Prosecutors’ Office confirmed the charges against 26-year-old Amel Benali in an email to Global News.

“This charge is in addition to to that of aggravated assault lodged on February 20,” wrote DPCP spokesperson Patricia Johnson.

Johnson specified that an evaluation to determine whether the accused can be found criminally responsible has been requested in the case.

Benali was arrested on Feb. 19, after a 911 call for an armed assault led police to an apartment building in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Read more: Woman found unresponsive in Montreal apartment Sunday was killed: police

Story continues below advertisement

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a 23-year-old man who had serious upper body injuries.

At the time, police said they believed the injuries were caused by a sharp object.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on site.

Read more: Montreal 911 call for armed assault leads to discovery of woman’s body

After gathering information at the scene, officers made their way to a neighbouring unit in the building where they discovered a woman’s body.

Trending Now

Police ruled her death a homicide.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Legal proceedings will resume at the Montreal courthouse on April 25.

Click to play video: 'New Montreal police chief attends crime prevention summit hosted by minority communities'
New Montreal police chief attends crime prevention summit hosted by minority communities
Second Degree MurderAggravated AssaultMontreal HomicideMontreal murderMontreal homicide 2023Amel BenaliParc-Extension homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers