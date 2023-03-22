Montreal woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after killing in Parc-Extension

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Montreal woman was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday morning in connection with the death of Luiza Ouali, 54.

Quebec’s Crown Prosecutors’ Office confirmed the charges against 26-year-old Amel Benali in an email to Global News.

“This charge is in addition to to that of aggravated assault lodged on February 20,” wrote DPCP spokesperson Patricia Johnson.

Johnson specified that an evaluation to determine whether the accused can be found criminally responsible has been requested in the case.

Benali was arrested on Feb. 19, after a 911 call for an armed assault led police to an apartment building in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a 23-year-old man who had serious upper body injuries.

At the time, police said they believed the injuries were caused by a sharp object.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on site.

After gathering information at the scene, officers made their way to a neighbouring unit in the building where they discovered a woman’s body.

Police ruled her death a homicide.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Legal proceedings will resume at the Montreal courthouse on April 25.