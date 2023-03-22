Menu

Canada

Manitoba man dies after head-on collision near Dauphin River First Nation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 5:59 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard
RCMP say a Manitoba man died after a head-on collision near Dauphin River First Nation on Wednesday.

At 1 a.m. two vehicles collided on Highway 513. Officers were the first on the scene and immediately attended to each of the vehicles.

In the first vehicle, both the male driver and the male passenger were still in the vehicle, while a woman in the backseat passenger side was unable to exit.

The driver was helped out of the vehicle but the passenger was pinned.

In the second vehicle, both the female driver and male passenger were pinned and the man in the backseat passenger side was able to exit the vehicle.

Read more: ‘An alarmingly high year’: Fatal crashes up drastically in 2022, according to Winnipeg police

Police say the 51-year-old driver in the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, all other occupants of the vehicles were extracted and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and all occupants were from Dauphin River First Nation.

RCMP continues to investigate.

Semi-towing, cleanup crews respond to truck in ditch following Perimeter Highway crash
RCMPManitobaCrashFatal CollisionHead On CollisionGypsumville RCMPDauphin River First Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

