Manitoba man dies after head-on collision near Dauphin River First Nation

RCMP say a Manitoba man died after a head-on collision near Dauphin River First Nation on Wednesday.

At 1 a.m. two vehicles collided on Highway 513. Officers were the first on the scene and immediately attended to each of the vehicles.

In the first vehicle, both the male driver and the male passenger were still in the vehicle, while a woman in the backseat passenger side was unable to exit.

The driver was helped out of the vehicle but the passenger was pinned.

In the second vehicle, both the female driver and male passenger were pinned and the man in the backseat passenger side was able to exit the vehicle.

Police say the 51-year-old driver in the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, all other occupants of the vehicles were extracted and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and all occupants were from Dauphin River First Nation.

RCMP continues to investigate.