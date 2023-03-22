Kelowna RCMP seeking public’s help to solve construction site theft

Send this page to someone via email

An expensive, hybrid forklift was recently stolen from a construction site in the Central Okanagan, and now police are asking for the public’s help to recover it.

Kelowna RCMP say the orange telehandler, worth an estimated $80,000, was swiped on Sunday night from the 2100 block of Optic Court, across from Kelowna International Airport.

According to police, a suspect male was captured on security video breaking into the site, then stealing the telehandler around 9:20 p.m.

“Police were advised the suspect entered the site on foot from the highway side and then loaded the machine onto a semi-truck and flat deck, which was parked nearby on the corner of Pier Mac Way and Lochrem Road,” said Kelowna RCMP.

If you witnessed this theft, or have dashcam footage from the area or along Highway 97 from Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m., you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

“The Kelowna RCMP is fully engaged,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, “and will use every investigational avenue in an effort to bring those involved to justice and return the equipment to its rightful owners.”