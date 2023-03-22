Suspect in random stabbing at London, Ont. train crossing arrested, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a random stabbing that sent a man to hospital with critical injuries earlier this week, London, Ont., police say.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a stabbing and believe the victim was sitting in a car while waiting at a train crossing in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets.

According to police, an unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle, stabbed him and then fled.

Investigators said the incident appeared random with no known motive.

The status of the victim’s injuries remains unknown and the identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.