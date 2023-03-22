Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in random stabbing at London, Ont. train crossing arrested, police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 3:43 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a random stabbing that sent a man to hospital with critical injuries earlier this week, London, Ont., police say.

Read more: Man in hospital with critical injuries following downtown London, Ont. stabbing

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a stabbing and believe the victim was sitting in a car while waiting at a train crossing in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets.

According to police, an unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle, stabbed him and then fled.

Investigators said the incident appeared random with no known motive.

The status of the victim’s injuries remains unknown and the identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing incident that sent 2 men to hospital'
Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing incident that sent 2 men to hospital
StabbingLondon OntarioLdnontArrestLondon Police ServiceRichmond StreetRandom AttackTrain CrossingPiccadilly Streetrandom incidenttrain crossing stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers