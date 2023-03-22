Former West Island coach back in court facing multiple sexual offenses

See more sharing options

A former West Island coach was back in court on Wednesday morning facing several sexual offence charges following an investigation by Montreal police.

Robert Litvak, 41, was arrested in august 2021 following events that allegedly took place between 2020 and early 2021.

Litvak was a former hockey, soccer and baseball coach and is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and inciting sexual contact with a minor.

Both the defence and Crown made their closing arguments on Monday in front of Quebec court judge Sonia Mastro-Matteo who previously imposed a publication ban.

The judge is expected to render her decision as to whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial on April 20.

Montreal police were looking for other potential victims, but say no others have come forward as of yet.