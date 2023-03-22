Cambridge OPP detachment’s new station opens on Hespeler Road

Send this page to someone via email

Five years after losing their former home to a fire, the OPP detachment in Cambridge, Ont., officially moved into new digs on Wednesday.

The detachment had been working out of a temporary home on Franklin Boulevard but the station is now at 1360 Hespeler Rd.

“If you need to report a collision, or report an incident to police, this is where you are going to make the reports,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

In September 2018, the detachment on Beaverdale Road was leveled after it caught fire.

The detachment moved to the collision reporting centre in Milton before taking up residence on Franklin Boulevard, where they remained until Wednesday.