Crime

Cambridge OPP detachment’s new station opens on Hespeler Road

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 1:49 pm
Cambridge OPP's new detachment headquarters on Hespeler Road. View image in full screen
Cambridge OPP's new detachment headquarters on Hespeler Road. @OPP_HSD / Twitter
Five years after losing their former home to a fire, the OPP detachment in Cambridge, Ont., officially moved into new digs on Wednesday.

The detachment had been working out of a temporary home on Franklin Boulevard but the station is now at 1360 Hespeler Rd.

Read more: Cambridge OPP set up shop in new temporary location following fire

“If you need to report a collision, or report an incident to police, this is where you are going to make the reports,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

In September 2018, the detachment on Beaverdale Road was leveled after it caught fire.

Read more: OPP detachment in Cambridge destroyed in fire

The detachment moved to the collision reporting centre in Milton before taking up residence on Franklin Boulevard, where they remained until Wednesday.

