Share

Crime

Nearly 400 charges laid during St. Patrick’s Day weekend gatherings in Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 3:32 pm
Police in Kingston, Ont., laid nearly 400 charges during St. Patrick's Day gatherings.
Police in Kingston, Ont., laid nearly 400 charges during St. Patrick's Day gatherings. Kingston police
Kingston police have released the list of charges for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend enforcement in the University District.

St. Patrick’s day itself, which was last Friday, was much tamer than last year mainly due to the rain and a planned second day of revelry.

Saturday saw a much bigger crowd of about 4,000 shut down Aberdeen Street.

Read more: Despite public pleas, Kingston, Ont. sleeping cabins to move in April

Total charges for the weekend include 367 Liquor Licence Act charges for things like open alcohol in public, eight for public intoxication, five Highway Traffic Act charges and one Criminal Code arrest.

Of the eight people charged with public intoxication, two were Queen’s University students.

Click to play video: 'Crime in Kingston, Ont.’s west end increasing: police'
Crime in Kingston, Ont.’s west end increasing: police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

