Nearly 400 charges laid during St. Patrick’s Day weekend gatherings in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police have released the list of charges for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend enforcement in the University District.

St. Patrick’s day itself, which was last Friday, was much tamer than last year mainly due to the rain and a planned second day of revelry.

Saturday saw a much bigger crowd of about 4,000 shut down Aberdeen Street.

Total charges for the weekend include 367 Liquor Licence Act charges for things like open alcohol in public, eight for public intoxication, five Highway Traffic Act charges and one Criminal Code arrest.

Of the eight people charged with public intoxication, two were Queen’s University students.

