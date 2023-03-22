Major risk of Red River flooding, Manitoba hydrologic forecast says

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy precipitation south of the border will likely lead to a “major risk” of flooding on the Red River, and a low to moderate risk in most Manitoba basins.

That’s according to the latest update from Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre, which says it’s likely that the Red River Floodway will be used this spring to divert rising water around Winnipeg. The Portage Diversion is also expected to be used.

Overall, weather conditions and the rate of melting will determine the severity — or not — of flooding in the province.

In one part of southern Manitoba typically hit hard by flooding, officials are taking a close look at upcoming weather patterns to get a read on how badly they’ll be affected by rising waters.

RM of Montcalm CAO Jolene Bird said what happens in the U.S. over the next several weeks will make a difference in the flood situation in her area, south of Morris, Man.

“We don’t have a huge amount of snow here, but it’s the concern of what’s to the south of us,” Bird told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“Fargo (N.D.) got another six inches last night, so we’re definitely watching the weather closely and hoping these systems stop coming through Grand Forks and Fargo … because the water all has to come here eventually.”

Morris Mayor Scott Crick said there are a number of variables — ranging from the amount of moisture in the snow to the ground’s ability to absorb water, to the speed of the melt — that will be factors.

Crick told 680 CJOB there would be less of a concern had work on Highway 75 been completed as scheduled last year.

“The raising of Highway 75 and the completion of the dike to protect it … was not completed last year,” he said.

“So for us, the major concern again is ensuring that if the water comes up and it is mitigatable, that we can keep that highway open.

“Otherwise it has a disastrous effect on our local economy.”

The flood risk is considered low to moderate in the Interlake region along the Fisher and Icelandic rivers and along the Assiniboine River, and generally low along several other rivers, including the Souris, Roseau, Rat and Pembina rivers.

Ice-cutting is already complete on both the Red and the Icelandic in an effort to lower the risk of floods caused by ice jams.

Provincial Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk will speak later on Wednesday morning about the flood outlook, alongside Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Fisaha Unduche, as well as Manitoba Emergency Management Organization (EMO) head Johanu Botha.

