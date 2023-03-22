London, Ont. police request public help in locating missing 13-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are calling for the public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old Kennadie Brush.

According to police, she was last seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Briscoe Street East.

She is described as a Caucasian female and approximately five feet four inches tall with long, blond hair and brown eyes. Kennadie was last seen wearing a black zip-up long-sleeve sweater, black baggy jeans and black high-top Converse shoes and carrying a brown cross-body bag.

View image in full screen via London Police Service

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.