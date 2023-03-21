Menu

Canada

Unhoused campers in Kingston, Ont. worry about eviction from ICH encampment

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Unhoused campers worry about eviction from ICH encampment'
Unhoused campers worry about eviction from ICH encampment
WATCH: The City of Kingston set March 21 as the date that unhoused campers around the Integrated Care Hub need to leave the encampment.
Nikki Lavigne says her tent and belongings are usually set up behind this tarp near the integrated care hub, but currently, everything is packed up, just in case she’s told by the City of Kingston, Ont., she has to leave.

“We’re stuck in limbo,” Lavigne says.

Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson says the city has introduced shelter options that work for everyone.

“If they have a pet, if they’re a couple or if they need mental health supports or for those that are using substances, they’re not going to be turned away at a shelter.”

Read more: City of Kingston set to move forward with plan to remove unhoused campers

The city has recently created more than 50 low-barrier shelter beds, but advocates say it’s still not enough.

While a number of the new spaces do allow individuals with addiction issues to stay, they can’t use substances while there and would still have to travel back and forth to the ICH’s safe consumption site, which Trellis HIV community center executive director Gilles Charette says isn’t practical.

“These are the individuals who tend to be in encampments because the spaces that are available often don’t have the policies and practices to welcome them into their spaces.”

Click to play video: 'Encampment Legal'
Encampment Legal

Advocates for the unhoused say the new spaces don’t seem to be enough.

“We did a count and last week there was one adult bed available on Tuesday, March 14th – there were at least 17 people sleeping outside,” said Sayyida Jaffer.

Read more: Kingston boosting shelter options for city’s unhoused population

Lavigne says she will move if she is told to, but probably ‘not’ to one of the shelter beds.

“We’re going to move to another spot and what you see here is going to happen again and happen again and happen again.”

Advocates for the unhoused say what’s needed is supportive housing but that takes time and until that happens campers here will wake up every day asking the question: ‘is this the day that will be told I have to pack up and move somewhere else?’

More on Canada
KingstonnewsHomelesscity of kingstonAddictionsSupportive HousingEvictionIntegrated Care HubUnhoused Campers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

