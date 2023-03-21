Unhoused campers in Kingston, Ont. worry about eviction from ICH encampment

Nikki Lavigne says her tent and belongings are usually set up behind this tarp near the integrated care hub, but currently, everything is packed up, just in case she’s told by the City of Kingston, Ont., she has to leave.

“We’re stuck in limbo,” Lavigne says.

Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson says the city has introduced shelter options that work for everyone.

“If they have a pet, if they’re a couple or if they need mental health supports or for those that are using substances, they’re not going to be turned away at a shelter.”

The city has recently created more than 50 low-barrier shelter beds, but advocates say it’s still not enough.

While a number of the new spaces do allow individuals with addiction issues to stay, they can’t use substances while there and would still have to travel back and forth to the ICH’s safe consumption site, which Trellis HIV community center executive director Gilles Charette says isn’t practical.

“These are the individuals who tend to be in encampments because the spaces that are available often don’t have the policies and practices to welcome them into their spaces.”

Advocates for the unhoused say the new spaces don’t seem to be enough.

“We did a count and last week there was one adult bed available on Tuesday, March 14th – there were at least 17 people sleeping outside,” said Sayyida Jaffer.

Lavigne says she will move if she is told to, but probably ‘not’ to one of the shelter beds.

“We’re going to move to another spot and what you see here is going to happen again and happen again and happen again.”

Advocates for the unhoused say what’s needed is supportive housing but that takes time and until that happens campers here will wake up every day asking the question: ‘is this the day that will be told I have to pack up and move somewhere else?’