Man hospitalized after shooting at west Lethbridge home

A man is in hospital while charges are pending against two people after a shooting at a west Lethbridge home.
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at a home along Rutgers Crescent W. shortly before 6:30 a.m., Monday. A man was transported to hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim confronted a woman he knew, along with an unknown man inside his home.
After a short conversation, the woman shot the victim before the man assaulted him. The pair then left in the victim’s truck, which was recovered not far from the home, LPS said.
Later that day, police arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
As of Tuesday morning, the victim remains in hospital in stable condition.
