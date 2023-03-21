Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting at west Lethbridge home

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 7:30 pm
One man is in hospital after police say he was shot by a woman at a west Lethbridge home on Mar. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
One man is in hospital after police say he was shot by a woman at a west Lethbridge home on Mar. 20, 2023. Erik Bay / Global News
A man is in hospital while charges are pending against two people after a shooting at a west Lethbridge home.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at a home along Rutgers Crescent W. shortly before 6:30 a.m., Monday. A man was transported to hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.

Read more: Man charged after targeted shooting at encampment: Lethbridge police

Police say the victim confronted a woman he knew, along with an unknown man inside his home.

After a short conversation, the woman shot the victim before the man assaulted him. The pair then left in the victim’s truck, which was recovered not far from the home, LPS said.

Man released from hospital after shooting in Lethbridge encampment: police

Later that day, police arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

As of Tuesday morning, the victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Lethbridge reaction to provincial body camera mandate for police officers

 

