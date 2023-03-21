Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

City of Peterborough online tool verifies official addresses to assist emergency, postal, hydro

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 4:04 pm
The City of Peterborough's "myAddress Verification" tool verifies officially recognized addresses in the city. View image in full screen
The City of Peterborough's "myAddress Verification" tool verifies officially recognized addresses in the city. City of Peterborough
The City of Peterborough has launched an interactive online tool to verify officially recognized addresses in the city.

Created by the City of Peterborough’s geomatics/mapping division, the “myAddress Verification,” the tool verifies a property address and also ensures that additional units at a single address are accounted for.

The city says official addresses are used by first responders to quickly and accurately locate people.

Read more: City of Peterborough hires private security to monitor bylaws at homeless encampments

Data collected will also be provided to external service providers like 911 emergency services, Canada Post and Hydro One, the city notes.

Visit peterborough.ca/mapping and use the interactive myAddress verification tool.

The city says under its municipal address bylaw, whenever an address in the city is modified, or a new address is created, memos are sent to notify stakeholders and property owners.

Another tool, the “Search Address Memo,” can be used to find address notification memos that have been issued by the city since 2004.

Other mapping services provided by the city can be found at peterborough.ca/maps.

More on Politics
First RespondersCity of Peterboroughaddress verificationadressesinteractive online toolmyAddress verificationofficial addressesPeterborough mapping tool
