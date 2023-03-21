Toronto mayoral race shapes up as more high-profile candidates announce bids

Toronto’s mayoral race intensified Tuesday as two prominent civic leaders announced their bids to fill the seat left vacant by John Tory.

City councillor Josh Matlow made his long-anticipated entry into the race Tuesday morning, hours after former police chief Mark Saunders announced he would be running for the top job.

Matlow and Saunders join Ana Bailão, a former deputy mayor and Tory’s housing point person, in an already crowded field of announced contenders, with the formal nomination period still yet to open.

City councillor Brad Bradford hasn’t officially announced a bid but is also widely expected to run after he formed a campaign advisory committee last month, while Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter has said she is considering a bid as well.

Toronto politics observer Myer Siemiatycki said Tory’s departure last month, which came after the former mayor admitted to an affair with a staffer, has created the circumstances for a heated election.

“A lot of people see a path for themselves ahead as the victor in a contested, congested, maybe even gridlocked mayoral race,” Siemiatycki, professor emeritus of politics at Toronto Metropolitan University, said in an interview.

The list of mayoral hopefuls also includes former city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti, former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey and Gil Peñalosa, who emerged as Tory’s main left-wing challenger in the last election.

The crowded field could flip conventional campaign tactics on its head, Siemiatycki said. Rather than try to build a wide base of support, the campaign might see candidates attempt to carve out a small, but well-defined slice of electoral backing, he said.

“In my close to five decades of following Toronto, municipal elections, I’ve never seen an impending mayoralty race like this one,” Siemiatycki said.

Saunders, in a written statement announcing his candidacy, said restoring a sense of “community safety” would be his top priority.

The former police chief said he had “never experienced this level of fear creep across the city,” adding “every corner of Toronto is feeling unease.” His comments come as residents have expressed concerns about safety in schools and on Toronto transit.

But Siematycki also predicted a “rocky road” for Saunders, whose tenure as police chief ended with a surprise resignation in June 2020 before he went on to mount an unsuccessful bid as a Progressive Conservative candidate in the 2022 provincial election.

Crime rates went up under his tenure, he faced significant pushback from the LGBTQ community for his handling of the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur and he was appointed to be Premier Doug Ford’s advisor on the Ontario Place project – all issues that his opponents could wield against him on the campaign, Siematycki said.

Matlow’s campaign announcement, meanwhile, characterized Toronto as a vibrant city that has deteriorated by starving city services through a decade of “artificially” low taxes.

He said his first act as mayor would be to launch a new dedicated property tax, at a cost of $67 per year to the average homeowner, to raise around $390 million over five years to support transit, libraries, shelters and other services.

While Matlow said it was “unconventional” to launch a campaign with a pledge to increase taxes, he said he believed “Torontonians recognize that the status quo is not working for them”.

“If we’re serious about our fiscal challenges and addressing the declining services in our city that’s been going on for far too long, then we need to have an honest conversation about how to pay for it,” he said in an interview.

The nomination period for the mayor’s race is expected to open on April 3 with a byelection to be held on June 26, subject to city council’s approval at its meeting next week.