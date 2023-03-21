‘It’s unfair’: Business group calls for support as more shops shutter during Broadway construction

The Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Association is calling on the B.C. government to support businesses impacted by Broadway Corridor construction, citing record new numbers of shuttering shops.

According to the Vancouver group’s executive director, at least 56 businesses along the Broadway Subway Project line are “papered-up” or displaying “for lease” signs in the windows — up from the 40 he counted in January.

“They’re struggling to get customers in the door because it’s difficult to get there. There’s nowhere to stop,” said Neil Wyles on Tuesday. “It’s unfair to these businesses.”

In January, we counted 40 "for Lease" signs or papered up windows along the Broadway Line…today, we counted 56. @Rob_Fleming @BrendaBaileyBC This is more than a "temporary disruption"…it is a 5-6 year project. When will the Province help? @rebeccaleebligh @KenSimCity — Mount Pleasant BIA (@MountPleasantBC) March 20, 2023

The Broadway Subway Project is a $2.38-billion, 5.7-kilometre extension of the Millennium Line, whose construction began in spring of 2021. To accommodate the work, parking or stopping on long stretches of the street has been forbidden for many months on end, while fences have hidden some storefronts from customer view.

A number of crosswalks and sidewalks have been closed at times as well, although posted signs redirect foot and vehicle traffic, letting customers know the businesses remain open.

“Even though these customers want to be supportive, how many times will they be inconvenienced before they find something else or somewhere else to go?” asked Wyles.

“People can’t afford to be here with declining sales and continue to pay the rent and pay the ever-increasing costs on everything else, and they’re either packing up and going bankrupt or closing businesses.”

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming has previously said “very extensive consultations” were conducted with businesses along Broadway in advance of the project, and the street will remain open throughout construction. The new line is not expected to open until 2026.

In a written statement, Jobs and Economic Development Minister Brenda Bailey said the province recognizes the “added challenges” the project may present to businesses already impacted by COVID-19 closures and restrictions, but did not specify any specific financial support for them.

“While there have been some business closures along the Broadway Corridor, we are also aware that a number of businesses have opened along the Broadway corridor in recent months. We expect to see more positive activity as businesses recognize the increased opportunities this project will create as it moves toward completion,” Bailey wrote Tuesday.

“We will continue working with businesses to ensure supports are in place to help them mitigate the impacts of the project which, once completed, will significantly improve access to the Broadway corridor for people to work and shop close to home.”

Tara Shayegan, co-founder of Uphoria Yoga on East Broadway, said it’s been “really hard” to keep her new enterprise afloat. The studio opened its doors five months before the pandemic began, then closed for 18 months due to health restrictions.

When operations resumed, Shayegan said there was no drop-off or pick-up space in front of the studio due to construction. The team has since secured a limited number of spaces for that purpose, but she said business has “still not been really great.”

“It’s definitely been challenging,” she said. “It was difficult to start with, now it’s kind of moving towards a good direction.”

Shayegan said she would like to see the province provide “whatever” support it can, suggesting reduced construction hours, additional parking spots or financial support.

City of Vancouver Coun. Rebecca Bligh said she’s interested in connecting with the province about reducing parking restrictions in the areas without active construction.

Prior to October’s municipal election, Vancouver councillors had also asked staff to explore financial relief options for those businesses impacted by “cut and cover” tunnelling — a particularly disruptive technique that restricts pedestrian, vehicle and bus access to the merchants, as well as their street visibility.

“We consistently work with the provincial government, who of course is sort of managing the Broadway Subway Project team. TransLink is involved of course when it comes to traffic infrastructure and plans around the construction, (and) City of Vancouver staff,” Bligh said.

“What we’ve heard and what we’ve seen is a request for these groups to come together and be responding real-time to changing conditions … every option has to be on the table.”

At least two Broadway businesses — the Storm Crow Alehouse and a Subway restaurant — have permanently closed amidst the construction.

When finished, the Broadway Subway Project will include 700 elevated metres from VCC-Clark Station to a tunnel portal near Great Northern Way, and five kilometres tunneled below the Broadway Corridor from Great Northern Way to Arbutus Street.

Six underground stations will connect communities to the region, including a connection to the Canada Line at Cambie Street. Traffic decks have been installed at multiple station construction sites to keep traffic and people moving, and the project recently marked a new building milestone: the start of tunneling through to the future Mount Pleasant Station.