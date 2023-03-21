Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ministry of labour investigates workplace fatality in Bowmanville, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 1:58 pm
The Durham Region EMS headquarters in Whitby. View image in full screen
The Durham Region EMS headquarters in Whitby. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating after a workplace fatality in Bowmanville, Ont.

In an email to Global News on Tuesday, the ministry said it was notified of a fatality.

Durham paramedics told Global News a crew responded to a call at St. Mary’s Tuesday morning and attended to a male patient at the scene who had no vital signs.

Read more: Man arrested in ‘violent’ Pickering home invasion where victim was pistol-whipped: police

Paramedics said after treatment “and consultation with (a) physician, (the) patient was not transported to hospital.”

The ministry said two inspectors have been assigned and the investigation is “ongoing.”

“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of the deceased,” the email read.

Story continues below advertisement

No details were provided about the cause of the fatal injury or the workplace involved.

Trending Now

-with files from Global News’ Frazer Snowdon

Click to play video: 'Two construction workers dead after trench collapse in Ajax'
Two construction workers dead after trench collapse in Ajax
bowmanvilleMinistry of LabourWorkplace FatalitySt Mary'sOntario Ministry of LabourDurham paramedicsLabour Ministry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers