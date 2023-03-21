Ministry of labour investigates workplace fatality in Bowmanville, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating after a workplace fatality in Bowmanville, Ont.

In an email to Global News on Tuesday, the ministry said it was notified of a fatality.

Durham paramedics told Global News a crew responded to a call at St. Mary’s Tuesday morning and attended to a male patient at the scene who had no vital signs.

Paramedics said after treatment “and consultation with (a) physician, (the) patient was not transported to hospital.”

The ministry said two inspectors have been assigned and the investigation is “ongoing.”

“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of the deceased,” the email read.

Story continues below advertisement

No details were provided about the cause of the fatal injury or the workplace involved.

-with files from Global News’ Frazer Snowdon