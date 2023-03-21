Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest 4 people in Portage la Prairie drug bust

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 2:03 pm
Photo of the items seized in Portage La Prairie drug bust. View image in full screen
Photo of the items seized in Portage La Prairie drug bust. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say they have arrested four people in connection with a drug bust in Portage la Prairie, Man.

On Sunday at 11:35 p.m. RCMP say they went to a home on 6th Street NE and found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, which turned out to be stolen, along with ammo and brass knuckles, along with credit cards and cheques in unknown names.

Additionally, they say they seized meth, cocaine and other pills but they did not specify the number of drugs.

Read more: Police arrest Winnipeg man, seize $170K worth of drugs and guns

Four adults were arrested at the scene. A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg; a 35-year-old man; and two women, aged 42 and 29, all of Long Plain First Nation, are facing multiple charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg man remains in custody while the rest have been released to appear in court.

Trending Now

RCMP continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP seizes more than $2.5 million in drugs following ‘Project Dawgpound’ investigation'
Manitoba RCMP seizes more than $2.5 million in drugs following ‘Project Dawgpound’ investigation
CrimeRCMPManitobawinnipegManitoba RCMPDrug BustManitoba crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers