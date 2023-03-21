Manitoba RCMP arrest 4 people in Portage la Prairie drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have arrested four people in connection with a drug bust in Portage la Prairie, Man.

On Sunday at 11:35 p.m. RCMP say they went to a home on 6th Street NE and found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, which turned out to be stolen, along with ammo and brass knuckles, along with credit cards and cheques in unknown names.

Additionally, they say they seized meth, cocaine and other pills but they did not specify the number of drugs.

Four adults were arrested at the scene. A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg; a 35-year-old man; and two women, aged 42 and 29, all of Long Plain First Nation, are facing multiple charges.

The Winnipeg man remains in custody while the rest have been released to appear in court.

RCMP continues to investigate.