Crime

Suspects identified in assault of Kelowna Sikh student

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Officials condemn violent attack on Kelowna international student'
Officials condemn violent attack on Kelowna international student
A disturbing assault on an international student in Kelowna has left the community shocked. Elected officials are calling out the attackers, condemning them on the violent crime. As police investigate whether or not the incident - is a hate crime. Jasmine King reports.
Mounties have identified suspects involved in the Friday night assault of a Kelowna international student but say no arrests have been made.

“While the motivation for the assault, and the details surrounding it, are still being investigated by police, the BC Hate Crimes Team has been engaged to ensure that any hate elements, if any, are properly identified and investigated,” RCMP said in a press release Tuesday morning.

Kelowna RCMP have augmented resources into the investigation. Members of the Kelowna RCMP general investigation services team have taken over conduct of the file.

Read more: ‘A hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP condemns attack on Sikh student 

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence,” said Insp. Rob Pikola, acting officer in charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously.”

Investigators continue to remain in contact with the victim, Gagandeep Singh, and have offered the support of Kelowna RCMP victim services.

Click to play video: 'International student brutally assaulted Friday in Kelowna'
International student brutally assaulted Friday in Kelowna

Gagandeep Singh was on board a bus on Highway 97 heading into Rutland on Friday night when he ran into a dozen or more young people who were causing a disturbance. They were tossing around a wig, which later hit him and, according to Singh’s friends, he asked them to stop. When he later got off the bus, they followed and jumped him.

The attack has garnered widespread condemnation.

Read more: ‘Horrible attack’: International student assaulted near bus stop in Kelowna, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

“They severely beat him but that wasn’t enough for these lowlifes. They removed his turban and dragged him on the street by his hair. This was a hate crime committed by cowards, who should be punished severely. Everyone here will agree that the senseless act of race-based violence is unacceptable, but we need to do more,” MP Dan Albas said.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas added his views via Twitter on Sunday.

“Gagandeep, I’m so sorry this happened to you, I’m hoping for your quick recovery. Kelowna needs to do better to be safe, accepting and respectful for everyone,” Dyas said.

Partnering agencies in this investigation including BC Transit are cooperating with police in providing the necessary evidence.

Investigators are currently conducting extensive video canvassing and continue to ask the public to provide any dash camera video from the area on March 17 between 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

